Microsoft sets end date for Visual Studio 2008 support

Microsoft is giving Visual Studio 2008 one more year of support, and that's it.

Visual Studio 2008 debuted in late 2007, and in keeping with the company's 10-year support policy, Microsoft's support for the IDE, associated runtimes, and components will end on April 10, 2018.

[ The art of programming moves rapidly. InfoWorld helps you navigate what’s running hot and what's going cold. | Keep up with main topics in programming with InfoWorld’s App Dev Report newsletter. ]

"Though your Visual Studio 2008 applications will continue to work, we encourage you to port, migrate, and upgrade your Visual Studio projects over the next year to ensure you continue to receive support," said Microsoft's Deniz Duncan, a program manager for Visual Studio.

With the cessation, Microsoft will no longer have security updates, technical support, or hotfixes for all editions of Visual Studio 2008 and a multitude of other software development projects bearing the "2008" designation. This includes the 2008 editions of Visual C++, Visual C#, Visual Basic, Visual Studio Team System, and Web Developer Express edition.

In addition, support for Microsoft Visual J# Version 2.0 Redistributable Package Second Edition will end on October 10. Visual J enabled use of Java language syntax to build applications and services on the .Net Framework, with syntax integrated into Visual Studio.

Later versions of Visual Studio will continue to be supported for the duration of their support cycles. The most recent version of the software development platform is Visual Studio 2017, which shipped in March featuring a modular installer, cloud deployment tools, and mobile accommodations.