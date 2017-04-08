10 tips and tricks to master the Google app for iPhone

Get to know the feed

The Google app is the home for suggested articles and updates that Google thinks you’ll be interested in. What populates your feed comes from your search history, location, Gmail, and other sources tied to your account.

Your feed has links to popular categories, like weather, sports, and entertainment, and you’ll also see a stream of cards that have articles, updates, and other information that Google thinks you want to know. If something isn’t up your alley, just swipe the card away. Or touch the overflow menu (three vertical dots at the top right) and tell Google you’re not interested in the topic.

The Upcoming feed on the right fills in details you may need for the day, like directions to an upcoming appointment or stock updates. It’s hit and miss in terms of how useful it is at times, so keep an eye on what it offers.