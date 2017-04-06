Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Get a $20 Discount If You Buy 3 Echo Dots on Amazon, For A Limited Time - Deal Alert

echo dot
Echo Dot is a hands-free, voice-controlled device that uses Alexa to play music, control smart home devices, provide information, read the news, set alarms, read audiobooks from Audible, and more. In fact, new Alexa "skills" are being created all the time. Tell Alexa to start your usual order at your favorite Starbucks. It will be paid for and ready to pick up in minutes. Amazon has quietly published a special code that will apply a $20 discount when you buy 3 Echo Dots. Just put them in your cart and apply the code DOT3PACK to activate this deal. If you're in the market for a few Dots, jump over to Amazon and claim your discount while it lasts.

