How to download YouTube videos to Android devices

Download YouTube videos to Android

YouTube is one of the biggest sites on the internet, and it offers an amazing range of videos. Now you can download your favorite YouTube videos to your Android device with Tubemate.

Tubemate is not available in the Google Play store, but you can sideload it. A writer at TechAdvisor has helpful instructions on how to install Tubemate on your Android device.

Marie Brewis reports for TechAdvisor:

Watching YouTube video is one of our favourite pastimes on an Android phone or tablet, but doing so out of range of a Wi-Fi hotspot can place a heavy burden on a mobile data connection. Thankfully, you can use an app such as Tubemate to download YouTube video for offline watching. Because Google doesn't exactly approve of you bypassing its platform for watching video (also see is it legal to download YouTube video?), you won't find Tubemate in Google Play. Nevertheless, it's a free app that we will show you how to sideload on your phone or tablet. 1. Open the Settings menu on your Android phone or tablet and go to Security, then enable Unknown sources. 2. Now open your web browser and head to tubemate.net. You want to install the latest version of the app (currently 2.3) from one of the verified sites listed here. More at TechAdvisor

Apple Music app for Android updated

Apple has been busy working on an update to its Apple Music app for Android. And now version 2.0 of Apple Music is available for Android users. The new Apple Music for Android has gotten a makeover that matches the iOS version in terms of design.

Juli Clover reports for MacRumors:

Apple today updated its Apple Music for Android app with a new design that mimics the look of the Music app on iOS devices. Version 2.0 of the app includes the redesigned Apple Music experience that was introduced on iOS devices with the release of iOS 10. Like the iOS version, Apple Music for Android features a bolder, cleaner look with reorganized sections: "Library," "For You," "Browse," and "Radio." Also included are iOS 10 features like song lyrics and a revamped For You recommendation section, plus with the redesign, there's more of a focus on album art. With the redesign, Apple Music customers who subscribe to and use the service on both Android and iOS devices will have a streamlined listening experience. More at MacRumors

6 ways to keep your Android phone secure

Security is on everybody’s minds these days, particularly when it comes to Android. A writer at PCWorld has six tips on how to keep your Android phone safe and secure.

Ben Patterson reports for PCWorld:

Nope, you're not being paranoid. From pickpockets to malware, your Android phone is under siege from all sides. Wily attackers are continually switching up their tactics in hopes of taking control of your device. Let's acknowledge that there's no foolproof way to protect your Android device from thieves and hackers. Indeed, as a wise technology guru once told me, if a sophisticated crook decides to target your phone, good luck trying to stop them. That said, there are plenty of ways to keep your Android handset safe from the most common security threats, all with a minimum of effort. Just as a deadbolt will thwart a casual thief, so will a passcode foil a pickpocket, while the right security settings can keep most malware-infected apps at bay. Lock your phone Locate and wipe your phone remotely Make sure Unknown Sources setting is disabled Let Android scan and verify your apps Keep your phone updated Turn on Chrome's Safe Browsing feature More at PCWorld

