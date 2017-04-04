It’s not science fiction, it’s automation!

By Bharath Vasudevan, Director of Product Management, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Software-defined and Cloud Group.

It's an exciting time to work in tech. With all of the advancements in areas like artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, the world we live in is progressively becoming smarter. Even the things that seemed impossible and taken straight out of a science fiction movie (self-driving cars!) are now beginning to become a new normal.

With all these fantastic technology advancements, though, the management of new products and features can often become... a little complex. And this fact is no different in the IT infrastructure space. If you don't believe me, scroll through your Twitter feed and it won’t be too long before you find one or two IT aficionado that you follow rallying around the cry of "Automate everything!"

Automation works to simplify typical tasks, so it's easy to imagine why IT teams seek out automation tools and products. After all, why spend three hours completing a mundane task when automation can save you the time and effort? Automation tools become especially important when used in a management capacity. There, they enable IT to drive more business value to the entire organization, meaning more services are delivered faster and without the strain on the administrators or the end users.

Just as the emergence of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things has come with new products to manage devices leveraging these technologies, so too has the trend toward hybrid IT. Hybrid IT has resulted in new management and automation tools to further simplify and streamline the process across multiple technologies you are using both within and outside of your data center.

Perhaps there are no better examples of hybrid IT than hyperconverged and composable infrastructure. These solutions have transformed data centers and the IT teams who manage them from complexity connoisseurs into masters of simplicity. But even simple solutions can (and should) benefit from automation tools.

Take HPE OneView for example. HPE OneView is an infrastructure automation engine and an essential part of HPE's existing hyperconverged and composable infrastructure solutions. HPE OneView drives business value (the ultimate goal of any good IT solution, automation-related or otherwise) by allowing IT to deploy infrastructure faster, simplify operations, and increase productivity.

Template-based automation enables IT generalists to rapidly and reliably provision resources in response to applications requirements. This allows IT to deploy infrastructure faster with less human error. Agent-less monitoring, online firmware updates, and a new Global Dashboard deliver streamlined lifecycle operations at scale and simplify operations overall. And the unified API gives developers and ISVs the power to unify infrastructure automation with application and IT service delivery which increases their productivity.

While the world continues to get smarter and become more automated, the tools we use to manage new, innovative technologies have to evolve as well. By driving simplicity and decreasing time spent on management, automation tools are the key to the success of the future of IT.

To find out how you can take the next step in automating data center operations, watch this webinar detailing why and how to migrate to HPE OneView with ease.