Install OpenShot 2.3 in Ubuntu 16.10 and Linux Mint 18

Also in today’s open source roundup: 5 money managers for Linux, and Android is now more popular than Windows

Linux Mint
Credit: Luis Fernando Pienda Mahecha
OpenShot is a free and open source video editor. It is cross-platform and offers many powerful video editing features.

Here’s a video preview of OpenShot 2.3’s new features:

LinuxG has helpful instructions on how you can install OpenShot 2.3 in Ubuntu 16.10 and Linux Mint 18:

In order to successfully install OpenShot on Ubuntu, you have to add the PPA to your system, update the local repository index and install the openshot-qt package:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:openshot.developers/ppa

sudo apt-get update

sudo apt-get install openshot-qt

More at LinuxG

5 money managers for Linux

Linux offers tons of great applications for any desktop user, but did you know that you can also get some very useful money managing apps? A writer at MakeTechEasier has a helpful roundup of 5 Linux personal finance applications.

Ada Ivanova reports for MakeTechEasier:

There is certainly no shortage of financial apps available for Linux. If you are looking for an app to help you keep track of the money you earn and spend, take a look at five of the best personal finance managers for Linux.

For simple bookkeeping, you can use a spreadsheet such as LibreOffice Calc. For more advanced tasks, a personal finance manager is much better. Some of the managers available might be too complicated for an ordinary user, but others are simple and can be used by non-accountants as well.

  1. GnuCash

  2. KMyMoney

  3. Skrooge

  4. Buddi

  5. PLCash

More at MakeTechEasier

Android is now more popular than Windows

Android has been dominating mobile market share for a very long time, but now it’s also beating Windows among Internet users.

Vlad Savov reports for The Verge:

The stat trackers at StatCounter have come out with their internet usage numbers for the month of March, and they have for the first time reported Android as the world's most popular operating system. Nudging ahead of the once-untouchable Windows by a tiny fraction, Android is now the world's most-used platform for getting online according to these latest figures.

This represents a natural progression from the difference in devices shipped every year – more than a billion for Android versus 200-something million PCs per year for Windows – but StatCounter is among the first to claim that Android is now in the lead in usage numbers as well.

The trend of mobile internet use taking over from the desktop has been a familiar one for at least the past couple of years. In developed markets, people have been tempted away from their desks by do-everything smartphones and fast 4G connections, while newcomers to the web in poorer countries have been finding their way online via a mobile phone as both their first and only connected device. Android has been the primary beneficiary of both of these trends, consuming practically the entire mobile market outside of Apple's iPhone and iPad.

More at The Verge

