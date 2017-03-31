Microsoft rolls out Build 15063.11, the latest stage in Windows 10 Creators Update

As of a few minutes ago, Microsoft has released KB 4106250 to Windows Insider subscribers in the Fast, Slow, and Preview rings.

Yes, it's a cumulative update for a version of Windows 10 that hasn't been released as yet -- and it's perfectly normal. It downloads in the blink of an eye and installs almost as fast. There are no announced changes that'll interest you.

As I mentioned earlier this week, that's part of the normal rollout routine that we've witnessed three times to date, for versions 1507, 1511, and 1607.

While the Windows lemmings rush to install the latest, developers at Microsoft still have their heads down, building a big first-time patch -- or series of patches -- for Creators Update. When version 1703 hits, it will likely incorporate build 15063 and some aggregation of patches.

Recapping the countdown:

Microsoft has confirmed general availability of version 1703 will be on April 11. Win10 Mobile version 1703 will arrive two weeks later on April 25.

If you're willing to sign up for the Windows Insider program, you can download the ISO installation files. You don't need to set your machine up for beta tests.

Yesterday, Creators Update rolled out to the Windows Insider Preview Ring.

Starting April 5, if you're suitably inclined, you can self-inflict, er, install Creators Update using the new Microsoft Update Assistant tool "for a seamless experience." (When I see the term "seamless," I always wonder what it means.)

I expect we'll see the ISO installation files on the MSDN site (for paying customers) shortly.

Don't be too surprised to see another cumulative update for 1703 before April 11. Or two.

In the interim, be sure you tell your friends that if they've been flirting with the idea of running Windows 10, now's a very good time to make the switch. And for heaven's sake, don't install Creators Update unless you're willing to endure months of bug fixes.

Discussion continues on the AskWoody Lounge.