React JavaScript library gets an IDE

The Reactide tool works with a Node server to manage state across components

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

React JavaScript library gets an IDE
Credit: Iwan Gabovitch
More like this

React, Facebook's JavaScript library for building UIs, is getting a dedicated IDE for web development, called Reactide.

Offered by developers calling themselves Team Reactide, the IDE serves as a cross-platform desktop application that provides a custom browser simulator; build tool and server configuration become unnecessary, the project description said. Team Reactide said the IDE, offered under an MIT license, was the first ever for dedicated React web development.

Reactide is build tool-agnostic and runs an integrated Node server along with the browser simulator. The IDE helps manage state across React components, visualizing state flow. Developers can navigate through a live representation of a project architecture and edit components, and the process of having to transpile every minor edit to a project becomes instant. "By cross-utilizing Reactide's tools, properties and styles can be edited through straightforward GUI controls that provide immediate feedback in the browser simulator," Team Reactide said.

Also known as React.js, open source React is declarative and component-based, and it provides the ability to develop new features without having to rewrite existing code. Facebook has offered its own tooling for React, called React Developer Tools, serving as a Chrome DevTools extension for inspecting React component hierarchies.

Meanwhile, other tools in the JavaScript vein have been positioned as rivals to React, including Vue.js and Inferno. A companion framework, React Native, lets developers build native mobile apps using React, with server-side rendering via Node. React Native has attracted development of a React Native-specific IDE, Deco, as well as Facebook and Expo's own CRNA (Create React Native App) tool.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans -- forever
How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans—forever

Win7 Update scans got you fuming? Here’s how to make the most of Microsoft’s 'magic' speed-up patch

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

Resources
Top Stories
Government building with greek columns
Want privacy? Congress says you'll have to pay

What to expect after the repeal of FCC broadband privacy rules: Hackers, VPNs, and a privacy tax, for...

fail frustration laptop user head desk
What Microsoft didn't deliver in Win10 Creators Update

All these omissions are an embarrassment for what is otherwise a very good Windows 10 update ...

Get started with Angular: A beginner's guide

A step-by-step guide to installing the tools, creating an application, and getting up to speed with...

elctrical plug shock
Jenkins users can shore up security with plugins

Safeguard the software you develop from the start with these Jenkins plug-ins and integrations, which...