Are Linux users weird?

Also in today’s open source roundup: Google launches a new open source site, and a helpful overview of Linux commands

geek on retro cell phone
Credit: Thinkstock
More like this

Are Linux users weird?

Let’s face it, Linux users have often been portrayed in the media as being a little…er…different than macOS or Windows users. But now a writer at Network World is convinced that the days of Linux users being viewed as eccentric are finally coming to an end.

Bryan Lunduke reports for Network World:

Back to the Starbucks from a few days back. There I was, writing an article about GNOME—my laptop properly adorned with EFF, openSUSE and FSF stickers. I look up to gaze around the room (gotta give those eyes a screen break every so often), and I see a woman working at another table. Her laptop had stickers, too—Arch Linux and EFF.

A few days before that, I met a guy running KDE on top of Ubuntu. We had a nice chat about it. He won the sticker contest hands down—seemed to have picked up a swag sticker from every booth at every Linux conference since the beginning of time. Not a single bit of the top of his laptop was visible under the adhesive declarations of Linux nerdiness. It was fairly impressive.

These aren’t isolated incidents around here. Maybe it’s because I live close to the Intel headquarters (and, hence, a large population of like-minded nerds). Or maybe it has something to do with Portland’s generally counter-culture attitude.

Sure, there are definitely more Mac and Windows laptops out there. No question. But, if I’m in a crowded coffee shop in Portland, it’s a rare occurrence now that I’d be the only one there with a Linux-powered laptop.

More at Network World

Google launches a new open source site

Google uses tons of open source software in its products, and now the company has launched a new open source site.

Google announced its new open source site in a blog post:

Free and open source software has been part of our technical and organizational foundation since Google’s early beginnings. From servers running the Linux kernel to an internal culture of being able to patch any other team's code, open source is part of everything we do. In return, we've released millions of lines of open source code, run programs like Google Summer of Code and Google Code-in, and sponsor open source projects and communities through organizations like Software Freedom Conservancy, the Apache Software Foundation, and many others.

Today, we’re launching opensource.google.com, a new website for Google Open Source that ties together all of our initiatives with information on how we use, release, and support open source.

This new site showcases the breadth and depth of our love for open source. It will contain the expected things: our programs, organizations we support, and a comprehensive list of open source projects we've released. But it also contains something unexpected: a look under the hood at how we "do" open source.

More at the Google Open Source Blog

Linux commands

The Linux command line can be an amazing tool if you take the time to learn how to use it. HowtoForge has a great overview of useful Linux commands that could serve you well if you want to use the command line on your Linux computer.

Himanshu Arora reports for HowtoForge:

The command line is one of the most powerful features of Linux. There exists a sea of Linux command line tools, allowing you to do almost everything you can think of doing on your Linux PC. However, this usually creates a problem: with so many commands available to use, you don't know where and how to start learning them, especially when you are a beginner.

If you are facing this issue, and are looking for an easy way to start off your command line journey in Linux, you've come to the correct place, as in this article, we will introduce you to a host of popular and useful Linux commands.

The article is organized in a way that you will quickly learn what each command does through an easy to understand example. To learn more about a command, click on the 'More...' link at the end of its explanation.

More at HowtoForge

Did you miss a roundup? Check the Eye On Open home page to get caught up with the latest news about open source and Linux.

This article is published as part of the IDG Contributor Network. Want to Join?

Related:

Jim Lynch is a technology analyst and online community manager who has also written for many leading industry publications over the years, including ITworld, InfoWorld, CIO, PCMag, ExtremeTech, and numerous others.

The opinions expressed in this blog are those of Jim Lynch and do not necessarily represent those of IDG Communications, Inc., its parent, subsidiary or affiliated companies.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans -- forever
How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans—forever

Win7 Update scans got you fuming? Here’s how to make the most of Microsoft’s 'magic' speed-up patch

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
8 great testing tools for mobile app developers
8 great testing tools for mobile app developers

Emerging tools and cloud-based services help you get your apps right across devices

careers money
Congress has sold off your privacy—and U.S. security

Allowing ISPs to sell your data isn’t only about eroding online privacy. It’s also dangerous to U.S....

business meeting 150378057
Coders, here's a JavaScript presentation tool you'll love

Attention all technical presenters: At last, a slideshow tool for you! With the open source library...

How deep learning will transform automation

Managing computer systems, finding bugs, and plugging security holes are all problems that AI will...