Microsoft releases KB 3191855 to fix botched Excel 2010 security patch

The new patch fixes KB 3178690 from March 14 that clobbers Excel 2010

Credit: William Warby
I haven't yet seen any reports about the efficacy of the patch, but Microsoft just released KB 3191855, a patch that's designed to fix the bug in this month's KB 3178690 security patch. You may recall that the March 14 security patch rendered Excel 2010 pretty much useless.

According to the KB article, this new patch:

Fixes an issue that causes Excel 2010 to crash when spreadsheets are recalculated. This issue occurs after you install MS17-014: Description of the security update for Excel 2010: March 14, 2017 (KB3178690).

The main Microsoft Answers forum post on the subject has this answer from Microsoft engineer Freya:

Fixed!!! Please install KB 3191855 for the fix. Thank you so much for your patience.

So those of you running Excel 2010 have been outta luck for two weeks -- you either uninstalled the security patch, or you weren't able to use Excel 2010.

Have you had a chance to install and test the fix? Please let us know on the AskWoody Lounge.

Thanks to GregH on AskWoody.

Woody Leonhard is a senior contributing editor at InfoWorld and author of dozens of Windows books, including Windows 10 All-in-One for Dummies.

