Why do Linux distributions have software bugs?

Linux distros and software bugs

Linux is one of the best operating systems around, but no OS is perfect. All operating systems end up having bugs of one kind or another, including your favorite Linux distributions.

A writer at MakeUseOf has listed six reasons why Linux distributions often have their share of bugs.

Bertel King Jr. reports for MakeUseOf:

I’ve been a long-time GNOME user, but for the past few months, I was in a loving relationship with Elementary OS. I found much to love in the minimalist Linux-based operating system, and I encouraged readers to give it a try. But that has changed. The number of bugs I encountered grew over time, and I’ve recently had enough. As a freelance writer, the only thing I need is a working laptop. If that’s not reliable, then I’m wasting time trying to fix the one tool my job requires. This isn’t the first time this has happened. Sometimes Linux distributions that start off rock-solid get buggy after a month or two. The question is, why? Not enough manpower A lack of funds No direct relationship with hardware manufacturers Reliance on other projects and software No centralization Bugs are boring More at MakeUseOf

Make Ubuntu 16.10 look like Windows XP

Windows XP was one of the longest lasting versions of Windows ever. And now you can make Ubuntu 16.10 (or 16.04) look like Windows XP with a theme from NoobsLab.

Umair Riaz reports for NoobsLab:

Available for Ubuntu 16.10 Yakkety/16.04 Xenial/Linux Mint 18/and other Ubuntu based distributions. To install Windows XP (Redmond) GTK themes in Ubuntu/Linux Mint open Terminal (Press Ctrl+Alt+T) and copy the following commands in the Terminal: sudo add-apt-repository ppa:noobslab/themes sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install win-redmond-themes More at NoobsLab

8 reasons to use LXDE as your Linux desktop

LXDE is a desktop environment for Linux that doesn’t get as much attention as Cinnamon, Unity and others. That’s unfortunate as LXDE is a lightweight desktop and has much to offer a user.

A writer at Opensource.com lists eight reasons why you should use LXDE on your Linux computer.

David Both reports for Opensource.com:

Late last year, an upgrade to Fedora 25 brought issues with the new version of KDE Plasma that were so bad it was difficult to get any work done. I decided to try other Linux desktop environments for two reasons. First, I needed to get my work done. Second, having used KDE exclusively for many years, I thought it was time to try some different desktops. The first alternate desktop I tried for several weeks was Cinnamon, which I wrote about in January. This time I have been using LXDE (Lightweight X11 Desktop Environment) for about six weeks, and I have found many things about it that I like. Here is my list of eight reasons to use LXDE. LXDE supports multiple panels. The Openbox configuration manager provides a single, simple tool for managing the look and feel of the desktop. LXDE has a powerful menu tool. By design, the LXDE desktop is clean and simple. LXDE comes with a strong file manager. The title bar of a new window flashes if it is opened behind existing windows. Most modern desktop environments allow for multiple desktops and LXDE is no exception to that. The Xfce power manager is a powerful little application that allows you to configure how power management works. More at Opensource.com

