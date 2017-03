Find My AirPods

The AirPods are truly wireless, meaning there are no wires to get tangled up in, but also no wires to keep these earbuds from getting lost. Thankfully, Apple addressed this situation by integrating a Find My AirPods feature into the Find My iPhone app.

After pairing your AirPods, the Find My iPhone app will automatically keep track of your precious earbuds, so you’ll never have to go rummaging through couch cushions on a mad AirPod hunt again.