Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

46% off HDMI Female to Female Coupler 2-Pack, Gold Plated High Speed Adapter - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

hdmi coupler
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Here's an adapter that's always good to have on hand. Pop one of them on the end of an HDMI cable and extend your back-of-the-tv HDMI port around front where it's easier to access. Or use them to couple multiple HDMI cables together for extended reach. Supports 3D and 4k signals. The list price of $10.99 has been reduced 46% to just $5.89 for the two-pack. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "46% off HDMI Female to Female Coupler 2-Pack, Gold Plated High Speed Adapter - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Ship VCE® (2 PACK) HDMI Female to Female Adapter Gold Plated High Speed HDMI Female Coupler 3D&4K Resolution

    $5.89
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans -- forever
How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans—forever

Win7 Update scans got you fuming? Here’s how to make the most of Microsoft’s 'magic' speed-up patch

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

Resources
Top Stories
Alternative facts: 9 falsehoods programmers believe
9 lies programmers tell themselves

Confidence in our power over machines also makes us guilty of hoping to bend reality to our code

alert blur
Critical flaw alert! Stop using JSON encryption

Developers shouldn't use JSON Web Tokens or JSON Web Encryption in their applications at all, lest...

What the enterprise cloud really means

Oracle's Bob Weiler weighs in on his company's SaaS-centric enterprise cloud strategy and the long,...

7 artificial intelligence
C++ toolkit helps shorten the path to AI apps

The Neurala Developers Program uses C++ for building smart apps and doesn't require developers to...