Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

15% off Xbox One S 1TB Console, Halo Wars 2 Bundle - Deal Alert

GameStar |

xbox one bundle
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Real-time strategy makes an explosive return to the Halo universe with Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition, included as a full game download for Xbox One and Windows 10. This bundle also comes with the Halo Wars 2: Season Pass, featuring six months of additional content, plus Halo Wars: Definitive Edition, an enhanced version of the real-time strategy classic-all as full game downloads for Xbox One and Windows 10 PC. Watch 4K Blu-ray movies and stream Netflix in 4K Ultra HD. Experience richer, more luminous colors in games and video with HDR. And play a growing library of Xbox 360 games with advanced features like Game DVR and in-home streaming to Windows 10. The bundle's price has been discounted, for now, to $299 on Amazon. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "15% off Xbox One S 1TB Console, Halo Wars 2 Bundle - Deal Alert" was originally published by GameStar.

At a Glance

  • Xbox One S 1TB Console - Halo Wars 2 Bundle

    $299.00 MSRP $349.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans -- forever
How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans—forever

Win7 Update scans got you fuming? Here’s how to make the most of Microsoft’s 'magic' speed-up patch

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

Resources
Top Stories
Alternative facts: 9 falsehoods programmers believe
9 lies programmers tell themselves

Confidence in our power over machines also makes us guilty of hoping to bend reality to our code

alert blur
Critical flaw alert! Stop using JSON encryption

Developers shouldn't use JSON Web Tokens or JSON Web Encryption in their applications at all, lest...

What the enterprise cloud really means

Oracle's Bob Weiler weighs in on his company's SaaS-centric enterprise cloud strategy and the long,...

7 artificial intelligence
C++ toolkit helps shorten the path to AI apps

The Neurala Developers Program uses C++ for building smart apps and doesn't require developers to...