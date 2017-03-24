sponsored

Intel’s Student Ambassador Program: Artificial Intelligence for College Students

Are you a college student interested in machine learning, deep learning, and artificial intelligence? If yes, you have an opportunity to engage with Intel via its Student Ambassador Program (and get some cool stuff). There are also opportunities for student clubs to benefit from Intel’s interest in supporting work in these areas.

For students interested in the program, Intel asks you to tell them a bit about your work by posting information about your studies and/or research to the Student Group on Intel’s Developer Mesh website. Posting to this site gives Intel a glimpse of your work and demonstrates your willingness and aptitude for sharing your experiences with the community. After posting a project to Developer Mesh, students can complete and submit an online candidate form.

Selected students

If you’re invited into the program as a Student Ambassador, you’ll be provided technical support, access to an Intel® Xeon Phi™ processor-based AI cluster, monthly early disclosure information from Intel (under non-disclosure agreement), tools, and sponsored travel opportunities. This program is primarily targeted toward graduate students, although undergrads can apply if they have the combined education, skill, and time to fulfill program requirements. (Note: This program doesn’t provide a college internship with Intel, nor does it provide placement for employment with the company.)

During your time as a student ambassador, Intel expects you to complete the following:

  • Post two technical articles to Intel’s Developer Zone website (software.intel.com)
  • Create an online profile and post at least one project to Intel's Developer Mesh website (devmesh.intel.com)
  • Be a host speaker at one or more Ambassador Labs, providing training about your work to 125 students or more

Student clubs

Intel occasionally supports and sponsors student clubs at universities. Sponsorship funds help support a club’s costs for meetings in exchange for discussing and sharing information about Intel’s support of AI. Selected clubs will be provided with an AI training kit, including content and documentation to share at meetings. Such clubs will also be prioritized for guest speakerships by Intel, or associated partners, as resources are available. If you’re interested in being evaluated as an Intel Student Program University Club, you can submit information to be considered.

Summary

College students interested in machine learning, deep learning, and AI can learn more here and find additional information here:

 For student programs from Intel

Intel has a website with more about artificial intelligence in videos and articles.

One vendor incites fear of open source software, the other continues to oversell it. Neither is correct...