Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Save $1,100 on the HP LaserJet Enterprise M506dh Printer By Using This Code - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

hp printer
Credit: Amazon
More like this

HP is having a spring sale, and they've discounted the LaserJet Enterprise M506dh Printer by a whopping $1,100 if you use the special coupon code BMA165655 between now and 3/31. This HP Laser Monochrome Printer has a steadfast printing speed of up to 45 ppm -- perfect when you have a progressive printing system in mind. Its 1200x1200 dpi copy ensures sheer, precise copies in result. It’s an f2a71a#201 Automatic duplex printer that can absorb up to 250 sheets on its output bin, and does a 100-sheet on its multipurpose tray 1, while it can work suitably with 550-sheet on its 2 and 3 input trays. It can perform with 650 sheets on a standard paper input, and 250 standard paper output sheets. It can print out 150,000 pages on a monthly duty cycle. Use the coupon code BMA165655 to save big money for a limited time.

This story, "Save $1,100 on the HP LaserJet Enterprise M506dh Printer By Using This Code - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans -- forever
How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans—forever

Win7 Update scans got you fuming? Here’s how to make the most of Microsoft’s 'magic' speed-up patch

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

Resources
Top Stories
bunch of toy robots
Danger, danger! 10 alarming examples of AI gone wild

Our dystopian future of machine learning breaking bad is already unfolding before our eyes

voice assist
How to build your own Alexa-like personal assistant

Voice and natural language serve up the UI of the future. Here's how to incorporate them into your...

Open source devs get NPM Orgs for free

The NPM Orgs tool previously was only for paid, private package developers

wi fi pattern beacons points
3 keys to enterprise-grade Bluetooth beacons

Mist Systems combines cloud intelligence with on-premise access points to deliver accurate indoor...