21% off Roku Premiere+ Streaming Media Player - Deal Alert

roku premier
Credit: Amazon
Get powerful performance, stunning 4K and HDR picture quality, and an advanced remote for an amazing streaming experience. The new Roku Premiere+ is for HD & 4K Ultra HD TVs. It delivers ultra-smooth quad-core streaming, brilliant 4K resolution at 60fps, vibrant HDR color, access to 450,000+ movies and TV episodes across 4,500+ paid or free channels, and a handy point anywhere remote.  The Roku Premiere+ list price has been reduced a significant 21% to $79. See the deal now on Amazon.

This story, "21% off Roku Premiere+ Streaming Media Player - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

