Install Chrome OS theme in Ubuntu or Linux Mint

Chrome OS has proven to be quite popular given the sales of Chromebooks and other devices that run it. But did you know that you can enjoy the look and feel of Chrome OS in Ubuntu or Linux Mint?

A writer at Noobs Lab recently posted instructions on how to install a Chrome OS theme in Ubuntu or Linux Mint.

Umair Riaz reports for Noobs Lab:

Chrome OS theme is basically material designed GTK theme with flat and elegant colors, it has two variants Chrome OS variant and Android OS variant but looks great on Ubuntu 16.10 and 16.04, it can also work on Linux Mint 18 desktop. It offers theme for Unity, Gnome Shell, Cinnamon, Xfce that means all major desktops are covered. To install Chrome-Android OS GTK themes in Ubuntu/Linux Mint open Terminal (Press Ctrl+Alt+T) and copy the following commands in the Terminal: sudo add-apt-repository ppa:noobslab/themes sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install chrome-android-os-themes More at Noobs Lab

Test driving 1993-2003 Linux distros

Linux has come a very long way from where it started, but have you ever wondered what it would be like to install and run some distributions from the early days? A writer at opensource.com did just that recently.

Seth Kenlon reports for Opensource.com:

A unique trait of open source is that it's never truly EOL (End of Life). The disc images mostly remain online, and their licenses don't expire, so going back and installing an old version of Linux in a virtual machine and getting a precise picture of what progress Linux has made over the years is relatively simple. Slackware 1.01 (1993) Debian 0.91 (1994) Jurix/S.u.S.E. (1996) SUSE 5.1 (1998) Red Hat 6.0 (1999) Mandrake 8.0 (2001) Fedora 1 (2003) Whether you're new to Linux, or whether you're such an old hand that most of these screenshots have been more biographical than historical, it's good to be able to look back at how one of the largest open source projects in the world has developed. More importantly, it's exciting to think of where Linux is headed and how we can all be a part of that, starting now, and for years to come. More at Opensource.com

A first look at the Android O developer preview

Google recently released the Android O developer preview, and a writer at The Verge has a first look at what’s coming in the next version of Android.

Natt Garn reports for The Verge:

The Android O developer preview just dropped, and we’ve been poking around to see what’s new with the latest version. So far, it’s hard to judge the new features on Android O since most require app developers to update their code, but some digging does show tons of interesting settings that hint at what’s to come. Before we go further, note that this is a developer preview of Android O. It’s designed for programmers to prepare their apps for the new OS, and these settings and features may change by the time the final version rolls out to the public — Google is also likely to add more features, too. If you’re curious, you can install it at your own discretion, though I’ll note now that there doesn’t seem to be enough immediately consumer-facing changes to make it worth risking your device. Google teased a bunch of new updates coming to notification control, including the ability for developers to customize background colors for high-priority alerts that may require the user’s attention. What this will look like in practice is still up in the air — I’m envisioning a pink pop-up notification from the Lyft app when your driver arrives. Android O notifications can also be grouped into categories, but there aren’t any compatible apps to test this with just yet. Data usage, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, for example, are now all under the “Network & Internet” tab instead of taking up the first 50 percent of the screen when you open up Settings. It looks more refined, but it does require some digging for a specific function that could vaguely fall under two different categories. Do I go to App Notifications or Display for YouTube’s Picture-in-Picture setting? (The answer is App Notifications, but you can also find it under Special Access, which saves you a tap or two.) More at The Verge

