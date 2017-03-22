Windows 7 patch block takes out AMD processor

I reported earlier this morning that we're seeing "Unsupported hardware" and "Windows could not search for new updates" messages from people who are running Windows 7 and 8.1 on Intel Kaby Lake and AMD Rizen-based computers. It's part of Microsoft's long-threatened ban on Win7 and 8.1 updates for newer seventh-generation processors.

Now there's a report of similar blockages on an older AMD A6-8570 processor. It isn't clear if there's a bug in the detection logic, or if Microsoft's going to block Win7 and 8.1 updates on some older sixth-generation processors.

The report comes from poster The Heretic on [H]ardForum:

Well it isn't just the Ryzen that's going to get whacked. I came into work this AM to look at one of the system's I'd re-imaged with Win7 Pro and started downloading updates to it as I left yesterday. I was greeted with Microsoft's gotcha.

The screen he posts clearly says the block took place on an AMD Pro A6-8570 system.

It appears as if The Heretic had tried to install the Windows 7 Monthly Rollup Preview, as explained earlier this morning.

AMD's product page for the AMD Pro A6-8570 clearly states that this is an older, sixth-generation chip.

HP's customer advisory "HP Desktop and Notebook PCs -- Determining Windows 7 & 8 Support for 2016 and Newer HP Desktop and Notebook PCs (Processor Dependent)" says:

In accordance with the Microsoft Silicon Support Policy Non-HP site, HP does not support or provide drivers for Windows 8 or Windows 7 on products configured with Intel or AMD 7th generation and forward processors.

The advisory goes on to specifically state that A6-8570 will "support Windows 7, 8 and 10."

Except, apparently, it doesn't. Or won't.

I can't tell if this is the result of an overzealous processor generation detector, a bug, or a bona fide blockage that's liable to continue. Microsoft has never been explicit in its processor blacklist, having originally said that it would block Win7 and 8.1 updates on Skylake processors. That decision was rescinded last August, and changed to:

6th Gen Intel Core devices on Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 will be supported with all applicable security updates until the end of support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 ... future silicon platforms including Intel's upcoming 7th Gen Intel Core (Kaby Lake) processor family and AMD's 7th generation processors (e.g. Bristol Ridge) will only be supported on Windows 10, and all future silicon releases will require the latest release of Windows 10.

The A6-8570 shipped in September. Collateral damage, I guess.

Discussion continues on the AskWoody Lounge.

Thanks to zero2dash for the heads-up.