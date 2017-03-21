US bans electronics larger than smartphones in cabins on certain flights

The Department of Homeland Security cited the threat of terrorists smuggling explosive devices in various consumer items

Bangalore Correspondent, IDG News Service |

US bans electronics larger than smartphones in cabins on certain flights
Credit: FACC AG
More like this

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has ordered that passengers on flights departing for the U.S from 10 airports in the Middle East and Africa will have to carry personal electronics larger than a smartphone as checked baggage, citing increased terror threats.

Giving the approximate size of a commonly available smartphone as a guideline for passengers, the DHS said that laptops, tablets, e-readers, cameras, portable DVD players, electronic game units larger than smartphones, and travel printers or scanners were the kind of personal electronics that would not be allowed in the cabin and would have to be carried as checked baggage.

Approved medical devices may be brought into the cabin after additional screening. The size of smartphones is well understood by most passengers who fly internationally, according to the DHS, which in any case asked passengers to check with their airline if they are unsure whether their smartphone is impacted.

The affected 10 airports are in the Middle East and Africa and will likely lead to charges that the administration of President Donald Trump has selectively targeted Muslim-dominated countries, an accusation that was leveled quite successfully in courts against his travel restrictions that were imposed recently.

The affected overseas airports are Queen Alia International Airport in Jordan, Cairo International Airport in Egypt, Ataturk International Airport in Turkey, King Abdul-Aziz International Airport in Saudi Arabia, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Kuwait International Airport, Mohammed V Airport in Morocco, Hamad International Airport in Qatar, Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi International Airport.

“Evaluated intelligence indicates that terrorist groups continue to target commercial aviation and are aggressively pursuing innovative methods to undertake their attacks, to include smuggling explosive devices in various consumer items,” the DHS said.

Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly and Transportation Security Administration Acting Administrator Huban Gowadia have found it necessary to enhance security procedures for passengers at these last point of departure airports to the U.S., it added.

Airlines are to be notified of the order on Tuesday  and will have 96 hours in which to comply.

Related:

John Ribeiro covers outsourcing and general technology breaking news from India for the IDG News Service.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans -- forever
How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans—forever

Win7 Update scans got you fuming? Here’s how to make the most of Microsoft’s 'magic' speed-up patch

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

Resources
Top Stories
microsoft windows 10 sign
Microsoft, stop sabotaging Windows 10

Abusing users via in-OS ads, secretive monitoring, and iffy upgrades is a bad strategy, especially...

2 two factor
Vastly improve your IT security in 2 easy steps

Losing the battle against the bad guys? Keep your software patched and defend against social...

calculator numbers math accounting
Calculate your cloud costs with this simple formula

Cloudops is an ongoing expense that too many enterprises don't properly estimate, putting critical...

Microsoft issues emergency fix for Windows 10

After two months with no patches, Tuesday's release introduced several severe bugs, two of which...