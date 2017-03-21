Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

56% off D-Link Wi-Fi AC750 Dual Band Range Extender - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

dlink wifi extender
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Eliminate dead zones, reduce interference, and extend the range of your home Wi-Fi coverage with this D-Link Wi-Fi range extender. With next-generation AC750 performance, the DAP-1520 provides bandwidth up to 300Mbps on the 2.4Ghz, and 433Mbps on the faster, more reliable 5GHz bands. The unit is compact and fits discretely into any wall outlet. Right now its typical list price of $45.25 has dropped a significant 56% to just $19.99. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "56% off D-Link Wi-Fi AC750 Dual Band Range Extender - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • D-Link Wi-Fi AC750 Dual Band Range Extender (DAP-1520)

    $19.99 MSRP $45.25
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans -- forever
How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans—forever

Win7 Update scans got you fuming? Here’s how to make the most of Microsoft’s 'magic' speed-up patch

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

Resources
Top Stories
microsoft windows 10 sign
Microsoft, stop sabotaging Windows 10

Abusing users via in-OS ads, secretive monitoring, and iffy upgrades is a bad strategy, especially...

2 two factor
Vastly improve your IT security in 2 easy steps

Losing the battle against the bad guys? Keep your software patched and defend against social...

calculator numbers math accounting
Calculate your cloud costs with this simple formula

Cloudops is an ongoing expense that too many enterprises don't properly estimate, putting critical...

Microsoft issues emergency fix for Windows 10

After two months with no patches, Tuesday's release introduced several severe bugs, two of which...