10 reasons to look for a new job

Sometimes it’s obvious when it’s time to move on from a job. Other times it’s not so clear. If you’re not sure if the time is right to search for a new job, here are 10 reasons to consider making a change.

1) You’re not challenged

If you’re looking to broaden your knowledge or test your skills, you’re not alone. The No. 1 reason professionals would hunt for a new job is to seek a more challenging position, according to a survey from executive search firm Korn Ferry International. Among nearly 2,000 professionals surveyed in January, 73 percent said that if they plan on being in the job market this year, it’s because they’re looking for a challenge. Other reasons for job hunting are far less common: 9 percent said they are looking because they either don’t like their company or their efforts aren’t being recognized; 5 percent say their compensation is too low; and 4 percent say they don’t like their boss.

2) Companies are hiring