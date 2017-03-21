Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

42% off Yeti Rambler 18 oz Bottle - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

yeti 18oz
Credit: Amazon
More like this

The Rambler 18 oz. bottle is next-level, and the perfect addition to your rough commutes, day hikes, or kayak sessions. Features a no-sweat design, tough 18/8 stainless steel construction and a leakproof, 3-finger grip, insulated TripleHaul cap to protects your truck cab or day pack from spills. The Rambler 18 oz. bottle stands 9 1/2 inches high, has a diameter of 3 inches, sized to fit in standard sized cup holders. The popular Yeti bottle's list price has been reduced a significant 42% to $23.25. See the deal now on Amazon.

This story, "42% off Yeti Rambler 18 oz Bottle - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • 18oz Rambler Bottle

    $23.25 MSRP $39.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans -- forever
How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans—forever

Win7 Update scans got you fuming? Here’s how to make the most of Microsoft’s 'magic' speed-up patch

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

Resources
Top Stories
microsoft windows 10 sign
Microsoft, stop sabotaging Windows 10

Abusing users via in-OS ads, secretive monitoring, and iffy upgrades is a bad strategy, especially...

2 two factor
Vastly improve your IT security in 2 easy steps

Losing the battle against the bad guys? Keep your software patched and defend against social...

calculator numbers math accounting
Calculate your cloud costs with this simple formula

Cloudops is an ongoing expense that too many enterprises don't properly estimate, putting critical...

Microsoft issues emergency fix for Windows 10

After two months with no patches, Tuesday's release introduced several severe bugs, two of which...