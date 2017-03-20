IBM chases Google, Microsoft with Kubernetes in the cloud

It's only a matter of time before every major cloud vendor will offer a version of Kubernetes as a service. Now it’s IBM’s turn.

This morning IBM announced the next logical step in its support for Docker containers: Kubernetes support on its Bluemix Container Service. Currently available only in a limited beta, its feature set is intended to match Google's and Microsoft's offerings.

Kubernetes, the Bluemix way

Previously, the default way to manage Docker containers on Bluemix Container Service was either to spin them up individually by hand or to use Bluemix’s container groups metaphor, where Bluemix directly managed multiple containers running the same image.

Kubernetes is meant to provide a slew of advantages for container deployments—easier scaling, better visibility into the state of a cluster, and so on. IBM says its implementation of Kubernetes on Bluemix includes not only all that users would expect from a stock Kubernetes deployment, but also some IBM-specific features.

One is the way it deploys master nodes, the parts of a cluster that accept commands and delegate them to the other machines in the cluster. IBM claims master nodes in its Kubernetes implementation are “highly available and fully managed by IBM”—presumably in contrast to simply providing and supporting a VM with Kubernetes that’s spun and run by the customer.

Some of the features for Bluemix Container Service are essentially conventional Docker/Kubernetes features writ large—e.g., a per-organization Docker private image registry with image scanning and vulnerability detection built in, or support for Kubernetes secrets (API keys, etc.) when communicating with other Bluemix resources. Other features, like “binding of Bluemix services, such as Watson APIs, Blockchain, data services, or internet of things” to Kubernetes-deployed apps, are more to do with promoting Bluemix by having Kubernetes-powered apps plug into Bluemix-exclusive services.

Why mess with a good thing?

IBM is coming fairly late to a party that already includes Google and Microsoft. Google has long had a leg up on everyone else in offering Kubernetes as a service, simply because it invented the underlying technology. It also worked to Google’s advantage that its public cloud offerings were relatively sparse; Kubernetes support could be provided on its cloud without having to make concessions to many legacy components.

Microsoft only late last year added Kubernetes support for its container services, after originally supporting Docker Swarm and Mesosphere DC/OS as orchestration solutions. Microsoft entered somewhat late because a lot of behind-the-scenes work between Microsoft and Kubernetes’ development team was needed to add Kubernetes support to Azure, and to open source that work.

Amazon doesn’t have a dedicated Kubernetes service; instead it offers a more general Docker-as-a-service, with Docker Swarm as the orchestration layer.

Even coming late to the party, IBM is doing one thing that is essential for any cloud incarnation of an open source service: it's allowing the end user to lift the hood and plug directly into the original API set. That’s important with cloud container services like Kubernetes, since the promise of a cloud built from those open components was that workloads wouldn’t become dependent on the clouds where they're hosted.

This isn’t to say IBM--or any other cloud provider--won’t try to make a strong case for its cloud versus someone else’s. IBM will do that mainly by promoting how well Kubernetes runs at scale on its cloud, and works with the proprietary services available to enrich those applications. But having Kubernetes at the core, in a form others know, is still the most worthwhile draw.