Microsoft issues KB 4015348 emergency fix for Windows 10

In the past hour, Microsoft released a new cumulative update for Windows 10 Anniversary Update, version 1607. The latest incarnation of Win10 Anniversary Update now stands at 14393.969.

KB 4015348 appears to solve two of the big problems introduced by last Tuesday's cumulative update, KB 4013429, but it looks like the CRM bug persists.

According to the Windows 10 update log, this out-of-band patch fixes two bugs introduced last week:

Addressed a known issue with KB4013429 that caused Windows DVD Player (and third-party apps that use Microsoft MPEG-2 handling libraries) to crash.

Addressed a known issue with KB4013429, that some customers using Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 1607 Client with Switch Embedded Teaming enabled might experience a deadlock or when changing the physical adapter's link speed property.

There's no mention I can find about the Internet Explorer bug introduced last Tuesday that munges certain report formatting with Microsoft's Dynamics CRM 2011 and CRM 2013 OnPremise. We're still looking for a comprehensive fix to that bug.

Interesting that Microsoft didn't use the hotfix method it deployed twice in January. Instead, it's rolled out yet another cumulative update to the forced-update masses.

