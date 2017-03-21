Calculate your cloud costs with this simple formula

Cloudops is an ongoing expense that too many enterprises don't properly estimate, putting critical operations at risk. Here's how to get the number right

Calculate your cloud costs with this simple formula
Credit: fancycrave1
More like this

"Cloudops" is the latest buzzword. Its meaning is simple: the ability to operate workloads, including both applications and data, once they get to the public cloud.

What’s not so simple is figuring out what cloudops will cost over time, both based on future changes in technology costs and on adding or deleting workloads from the public cloud. 

The good news is that the back-of-the-napkin calculation to get started with is straightforward, once you've determined the values of a few basic variables:

  • NW: Number of workloads under cloudops
  • CW: Complexity of workloads (on a scale of 1.01 to 2.0)
  • SR: Security requirements (on a scale of 100 to 500)
  • MR: Monitoring requirements (on a scale of 100 to 500)
  • COM: Cloudops multiplier (on a scale of 1,000 to 10,000), based on resources used, including the cost of cloud services and the cost of people

The typical calculation looks like this:

Cloudops Cost Per Year = ((NW*CW)*COM)+((NW*CW)*SR)+((NW*CW)*MR)

Thus, a typical use case would be:

Cloudops Cost Per Year = ((1,000*1.75)*5,000)+((1,000*1.75)*350)+((1,000*1.75)*250)

That use case’s cost comes to $9.8 million: $8,750,000 + $612,500 + $437,500. It covers the cloudops budget for a year to operate a thousand fairly complex workloads (CW=1.75), with somewhat above-average security complexity (SR=350), average monitoring complexity (MR=250), and low resource usage (COM=1,000).

Don’t worry about this specific formula; its general nature will likely result in an incorrect calculation when you first use it. Instead, consider it a starting point, then customize the formula and your definition of the correct values over time to end up with a formula you can wield with assurance. Or at least employ it as a reality check to ensure you account for the operational costs of cloudops, not only the startup costs.

Too many enterprises don’t get the proper budget needed to operate cloud-based systems effectively, and they may die the death of a thousand cuts due to their underestimated operational costs. Those operations are critical, so you can’t afford to underfund them.

Related:

David S. Linthicum is a consultant at Cloud Technology Partners and an internationally recognized industry expert and thought leader. Dave has authored 13 books on computing and also writes regularly for HPE Software's TechBeacon site.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans -- forever
How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans—forever

Win7 Update scans got you fuming? Here’s how to make the most of Microsoft’s 'magic' speed-up patch

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
microsoft windows 10 sign
Microsoft, stop sabotaging Windows 10

Abusing users via in-OS ads, secretive monitoring, and iffy upgrades is a bad strategy, especially...

2 two factor
Vastly improve your IT security in 2 easy steps

Losing the battle against the bad guys? Keep your software patched and defend against social...

calculator numbers math accounting
Calculate your cloud costs with this simple formula

Cloudops is an ongoing expense that too many enterprises don't properly estimate, putting critical...

Microsoft issues emergency fix for Windows 10

After two months with no patches, Tuesday's release introduced several severe bugs, two of which...