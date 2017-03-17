Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
17% off Ecobee3 Lite Wi-Fi Alexa Compatible Smart Thermostat - Deal Alert

ecobee3
Ecobee understands your local weather, schedule and desired comfort settings, to ensure your home is at the right temperature at the right time. Control it using your mobile device from anywhere, or using your voice via the Alexa service.  Get free monthly reports on how much energy you’ve saved and tips on how you can save even more. Ecobee monitors your heating and cooling systems and alerts you if it senses that something isn’t working properly. Currently the smart WiFi thermostat is discounted 17% off its typical list price, saving you $29. Get the Ecobee3 thermostat on Amazon now for $139.92

  • Ecobee3 Lite Thermostat, Wi-Fi, Works with Amazon Alexa

    $139.92 MSRP $169.00
