Why the U.S. should give tax breaks to cloud adopters

India wants to subsidize cloud adoption, but America is considering taxing it. We’d all be better off if the government instead used tax policy to favor the cloud

Why the U.S. should give tax breaks to cloud adopters
Credit: Thinkstock
More like this

To promote the use of cloud computing by small businesses in India, the Indian government is planning to introduce a subsidy for cloud usage. The hope is that the use of the cloud will make small businesses more successful, thus increasing both employment and tax revenues to the government.

In the United States we see the opposite approach, with the government more interested in taxing cloud computing than promoting its use.   

Subsidies or not, the cloud does make it easier to start a small business because it makes IT resources both affordable and available. Before the cloud, those resources could cost millions of dollars.

Small businesses tend to operate on tight margins, and cheaper IT is great, but the reality is that it’s also just as cheap to competitors large and small. So cloud taxation would especially hurt small businesses.

And it would slow cloud adoption by enterprises already faced with extensive upfront migration costs to move to the cloud. They will save over the long run, but putting hurdles in the initial phases only delays getting to that end game. Public companies are already penalized in cloud migrations because they are rated by earnings per share (EPS), and migration costs reduce that short-term metric, angering investors and the boards that respond to them.

In the long run, delaying or otherwise inhibiting cloud adoption is bad for both companies and governments.  

So perhaps the U.S. government should try what India is doing: promoting cloud adoption through tax policy. Here are two reasons why I believe it should consider the idea:

  1. Corporations are taxed on their profits, so more profits means more tax revenue. Enterprises that move to the cloud will see lower IT costs and thus more profits just from those savings. That means more taxable income.
  2. Cloud computing reduces the need for electrical power, which is a big cost that the government subsidizes in so many ways. A tax-the-cloud approach would encourage enterprises to keep building datacenters — after all, those capital expenses are tax deductible. And that means more power plants and energy resources (whether coal, gas, solar, biofuel, wind, or hydro) to subsidize and regulate, as well as more pollution to remediate or pay for such as through increased medical costs for the poor who tend to live near pollution emitters.

You could argue that penalizing the cloud will preserve high-paying jobs at all those enterprise software and hardware companies already struggling as enterprises move to Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft, not to mention the construction and management jobs at the power generation facilities that datacenters need.

But that’s short-term thinking. The cloud and its benefits will prevail, for a greater good. Perhaps rather than slowing down the inevitable, the government can speed it up.

Related:

David S. Linthicum is a consultant at Cloud Technology Partners and an internationally recognized industry expert and thought leader. Dave has authored 13 books on computing and also writes regularly for HPE Software's TechBeacon site.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans -- forever
How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans—forever

Win7 Update scans got you fuming? Here’s how to make the most of Microsoft’s 'magic' speed-up patch

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
How You Will Get Hacked Next
Yahoo breach lessons IT can't ignore

The indictment against the attackers behind the Yahoo breach shows just how vulnerable corporate...

ariticial intelligence robot
How to survive the robot-fueled jobs apocalypse

When automation makes money instead of you, economists look to redistribution schemes so you don't...

10 cities where IT pros aren't paid what they're worth

Though tech careers are lucrative, research from Paysa shows many organizations struggle to keep up...

Why the U.S. should give tax breaks to cloud adopters

India wants to subsidize cloud adoption, but America is considering taxing it. We’d all be better off...