How to get started as an IT consultant

Ready to strike out on your own? Here’s how three IT consultants landed their first clients

Writer & Editor, CIO |

For the ambitious IT professional, there are a number of ways to take advantage of today’s hot job market. You could patiently climb the ladder at your organization or jump to an attractive opportunity at another company … or you can go into business for yourself as a consultant.

To be a successful consultant, you’ll need excellent technical skills. But knowing networking, security and databases like the back of your hand will only get you so far. You’ll also need a bit of business savvy.

How do you get started? Here, three consultants share how they landed their first clients.

