Scaled-down Scala variant cuts ties to the JVM

Taking advantage of the LLVM compiler platform, Scala Native expands language's opportunities on resource-constrained devices

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Scaled-down Scala variant cuts ties to the JVM
Credit: saeedkebriya
More like this

Scala Native, which brings the Scala language closer to bare metal by leveraging LLVM compiler infrastructure, has been released, expanding opportunities for the platform on smaller devices.

The project, which features an optimizing ahead-of-time compiler, has reached feature-completeness, said Denys Shabalin, who has been in charge of Scala Native. Unlike the reference implementation of Scala, which generates bytecode to run on top of the Java Virtual Machine, the Scala Native toolchain produces stand-alone native executables. Shabalin noted that "this opens the door for Scala to be used in environments where [a] full-blown virtual machine is usually an overkill: command-line tools, resource-constrained hardware applications, video games, etc."

Scala Native's key is the compiler generating LLVM intermediate representation, used to produce efficient platform-dependent machine code. The project also features a lightweight managed runtime and support for the entire Scala language with "neglible" semantic differences, Shabalin said. The 0.1 release offered this week supports existing Scala IDEs and integrates with the sbt build tool, and the core subset of JDK base libraries is supported as well.

Billed as a general-purpose language supporting functional and object-oriented paradigms, Scala itself also has been previously tweaked to compile to JavaScript via Scala.js. LLVM, meanwhile, features modular compiler and toolchain technologies, attempting to support both static and dynamic compilation of arbitrary programming languages. It just moved to a 4.0.0 release this week, featuring improved performance and experimental support for coroutines, which can be an alternative to threading.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans -- forever
How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans—forever

Win7 Update scans got you fuming? Here’s how to make the most of Microsoft’s 'magic' speed-up patch

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

Resources
Top Stories
green graphs and charts
Review: MongoDB learns cool new tricks

With useful graph search capabilities and important stability improvements, MongoDB 3.4 is a no-brainer...

question woman
.Net Framework or .Net Core? When to use which

With so many .Net implementations, which should you use? And what do all those new names mean?

Why Splunk keeps beating open source competitors

Arguably the first widely used big data tool, Splunk provides the kind of end-to-end user experience...

resume crumpled
Rejected! 3 lies sink tech contenders

In a hot job market, good hires are crucial, but sometimes, a resume can be too good to be true