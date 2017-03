It’s that time of year again: Pi Day!

Pi enthusiasts around the world wait each year for March 14 to celebrate the mathematical constant π that represents the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. Check out our tried and true tips for celebrating Pi Day, and be sure to check out our past year’s coverage for even more ideas.

ALSO: Happy Pi Day! MIT to break admissions news at exactly 3/14/15/9:26

10 ways to celebrate Pi Day