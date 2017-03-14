Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
42% off AcuRite 5-in-1 Pro Weather Station with Remote Monitoring - Deal Alert

weather station
Credit: Amazon
This high-precision 5-in-1 wireless weather sensor from AcuRite accurately measures the temperature, humidity, wind speed, wind direction and rain. PC Connect feature interfaces with a Windows computer via USB, allowing you to remotely view your weather from anywhere. Set up programmable weather alarms for temperature, humidity, wind, rain, dew point, heat index and storm alerts, as well as email and text alerts to notify you when conditions change or your presets are reached. The weather station averages 4 out of 5 stars from nearly 1,200 people on Amazon (read reviews), where the typical list is currently reduced 42% from $169.99 down to $99. See this deal now on Amazon.

  • AcuRite 01036 Pro Weather Station with PC Connect, 5-in-1 Weather Sensor and My AcuRite Remote Monitoring App

    $99.00 MSRP $169.99
