LLVM coroutines come to C++, await Swift and Rust

The open source compiler framework can now produce optimized code for languages that have this threadlike feature, but Swift and Rust are still lagging

LLVM coroutines come to C++, await Swift and Rust
Credit: Pixabay
More like this

LLVM, the open source compiler framework that’s used as part of the toolchain for languages like Rust and Swift, was bumped up to version 4.0 this week.

The most eye-catching addition is support for coroutines, a construction found in many modern programming languages that can be used as a less cumbersome (albeit slightly less powerful) alternative to threading.

Previously, a language with coroutines that compiled in LLVM would have had to implement coroutines by hand. LLVM 4.0 adds support for representing coroutines directly in the compiler via new instructions in its intermediate representation (IR).

Right now, coroutine support is experimental and has to be enabled explicitly in LLVM to work. It also must be enabled from the language side; recompiling existing code in LLVM 4.0 won’t automatically add coroutine instructions.

To that end, the next step will be for LLVM-backed languages to leverage coroutine support in the compiler. Rust, one of the most prominent projects using LLVM today, is a likely candidate.

Ironically, Rust doesn’t have coroutines as a native language feature—not for lack of LLVM support, but due to ongoing discussion of the best way for Rust to officially support such a feature. A few existing implementations might be used as a base to build such items, but anything official is still a ways off.

With Swift, there’s also discussion about adding coroutines and other concurrency features, although that’s slated to land in the next major version of the language. Chris Lattner, Swift’s original chief developer, has stated any such functionality would be considered “alongside whatever async/concurrency approach we tackle (likely in Swift 4).”

For those curious about how LLVM accomplishes this internally, Microsoft Visual C++ Team member Gor Nishanov provided details in a deck of slides from a presentation the 2016 LLVM Developers’ Meeting. The notes are highly technical, but they make it clear that coroutines have been integrated into LLVM tightly, with the compiler aware of coroutines throughout each stage of the optimization process.

“Though coroutine support in LLVM is motivated primarily by the desire to support C++ Coroutines,” read the presentation summary, “the LLVM coroutine representation is language neutral and can be used to support coroutines in other languages as well.”

Related:

Serdar Yegulalp is a senior writer at InfoWorld, focused on the InfoWorld Tech Watch news analysis blog and periodic reviews.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans -- forever
How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans—forever

Win7 Update scans got you fuming? Here’s how to make the most of Microsoft’s 'magic' speed-up patch

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

Resources
Top Stories
Windows 10 flaws -- and whether Microsoft will fix them
5 fatal flaws that dog the new Windows 10

Microsoft's forthcoming Creators Update offers a mixed bag of fixes for Win10's biggest knocks

shrugging man unknown question mystery
6 security essentials the CIA forgot

Good security isn't magic. Common-sense measures could have stopped all those secrets from being...

Office 365 everywhere? Not on these devices

Microsoft still can't decide if it can commit to a world that's not about Windows alone

My future roads paths businessman
The path to cloud success goes through your data

Here are the three key capabilities you need to succeed in the cloud once you’re operational