16% off AVerCapture HD 1080p Game Stream Video Capture Device - Deal Alert

game capture
AVerCapture HD is a USB capture card that can record and stream Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, WiiU or PC gameplay up to full HD 1080p with HDMI and component input. It features built in H.264 hardware encoder for ultra-low latency to perfectly synchronize gameplay and voice commentary. AVerCapture HD requires less CPU processing power and generates smaller MP4/H.264 format files in full HD 1080p, resulting in a faster processing and post-editing experience. With the TimeShift function, never miss out on the epic moment by simply click-and-drag to record retroactively. Time Shift function is available within 1 hour buffer. AVerMedia RECentral (Included) software provides intuitive settings for live streaming to YouTube, Twitch, Ustream and etc, directly from your own account. The typical list price has been reduced 16% on Amazon to $90.99. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "16% off AVerCapture HD 1080p Game Stream Video Capture Device - Deal Alert" was originally published by PCWorld.

  • AVerMedia AVerCapture HD, Game Streaming and Game Capture, High Definition 1080p, Ultra Low Latency, H.264 Hardware Encoding Game Recorder - USB Video Capture (GL310)

    $90.99 MSRP $108.30
