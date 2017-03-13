Pivotal, Google team up for Kubernetes cloud management

Project Kubo provides release engineering for the container management platform

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Pivotal, Google team up for Kubernetes cloud management
Credit: Thinkstock
More like this

Pivotal and Google have launched Project Kubo to apply Pivotal's Bosh tool for deploying and managing cloud software to Google's Kubernetes container orchestration platform.

Currently in an alpha release stage, Kubo instantiates, deploys, and manages Kubernetes clusters on any cloud. Pivotal has been working on the project with members of the Google Cloud platform team.

Kubo can be used with existing production applications written in specific languages, and it can access platform primitives. Bosh, featured as part of Cloud Foundry, provides an open source tool chain for managing large-scale distributed services. It offers a combination of a virtual machine build tool, configuration and health management, and logging. Bosh has been used to build consistent, self-healing environments with zero downtime, Seroter said.

Kubo will enable operational efficiencies with joint Cloud Foundry and Kubo deployments. It depends on Cloud Foundry to provide routing to the Kubernetes cluster, documentation states. A specialized Bosh director manages VMs for the Kubo instance, which handles VM creation, health checking, and resurrection of missing or unhealthy VMs.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans -- forever
How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans—forever

Win7 Update scans got you fuming? Here’s how to make the most of Microsoft’s 'magic' speed-up patch

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
Get started with Bash on Windows
Discover the power of Bash on Windows

Windows devs have a new weapon in the age-old Windows-vs.-Linux battle: The Linux command line itself

free servers datacenter tools networking worker man
AWS vs. Azure vs. Google Cloud: Which free tier is best?

Every major cloud company now has a free tier, with Google recently rolling out no-cost VMs and other...

nww linux predictions slide 1
10 (mostly) easy Linux distros for newbies

A fresh look at some of the more popular Linux distros (plus one non-Linux OS), and an impression of...

Google Cloud sharpens its enterprise strategy

Google used to rely mainly on its technical bona fides to sell its cloud, but now it's meeting...