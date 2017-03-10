Hacktivist or script kiddy? Know your 10 types of hacker

Script kiddies

These are the common criminals of the cyberworld. Think of it as attention-seeking, rebellious teenager petty theft. Script kiddies are actors who often have very little skill. They hang out on message boards, might try to write a RAT once or engage in a DDoS with Anonymous here and there, but often can’t monetize their gains. The old web defacement hackers that focused on getting their name out would fall into this category.