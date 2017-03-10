Hacktivist or script kiddy? Know your 10 types of hacker
Understanding the different types of hackers and what motivates them can help you to identify the attackers you are most susceptible to and properly defend yourself and your organization
Related Slideshows
Additional Resources
-
White Paper
-
White Paper
-
White Paper
-
Video/Webcast
Sponsored
-
White Paper
-
Case Study
Sponsored
Sponsored Links
- INSTANTLY dtSearch® TERABYTES OF FILE+EMAIL+DB+WEB DATA; reviews/evals
- Don't let security concerns inhibit your move to the cloud.