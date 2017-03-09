Google Cloud Next 2017

Google announces three new cloud regions, contract discounts

The company is launching data centers in California, Canada and the Netherlands

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

urs holzle google next 2017
Credit: Blair Hanley Frank
More like this

Google's cloud regions are going places. The company announced Thursday that it's launching three new data centers in California, Canada, and the Netherlands, in addition to the company's existing footprint of 14 announced and live regions around the world.

Adding more regions will help Google compete with other public cloud platforms like Microsoft and Amazon. The Canada region is important for serving customers who need to comply with data sovereignty requirements inside that market.

On top of that news, the company is also changing its cloud pricing to let customers get discounts of up to 57 percent off list price in exchange for committing to buying a particular volume of CPU cores and memory. Customers must commit to either a one-year or three-year contract with the cloud provider in order to get the discounts, however.

The discounts are part of the continued war between cloud providers to cut the prices of their offerings to attract customers. Google, Amazon, and Microsoft frequently cut prices, sometimes in response to one another.

Google's new offering is somewhat similar to the Convertible Reserved Instance offering from Amazon Web Services, which lets users reserve a particular compute instance in that cloud with the ability to change the instance type they want in the future.

Google's major differentiator is that customers don't need to commit to a particular instance size. The Committed Use offering allows users to pick and choose the virtual machine configuration that meets their needs without having to select from a set menu.

The contract discounts won't do away with Google Cloud Platform's Sustained Use Discounts, which provide customers with automatic savings based on their consistent, sustained use of the company's compute platform. On average, customers save 24 percent off the list price of a virtual machine under that program. Any customers who go above their use commitment will have those discounts kick in automatically as well.

Google is also cutting the price of its virtual machines by up to 8 percent. Those savings won't be evenly distributed worldwide, however: Costs for U.S. instances will drop by 5 percent, while those running in Japan will drop by 8 percent.

Related:

Blair Hanley Frank is primarily focused on the public cloud, productivity and operating systems businesses for the IDG News Service.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans -- forever
How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans—forever

Win7 Update scans got you fuming? Here’s how to make the most of Microsoft’s 'magic' speed-up patch

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
Angular vs. React: An epic battle for developer mind share
Angular vs. React: An epic battle for dev mind share

Two of the hottest open source web dev tools butt heads over your next project

Uber headquarters office San Francisco
Uber should use data science to fix its culture

How do you know if your company has a problem with bias about gender, race, or other factors? The data...

Google machine learning gains Kaggle and more

Google is adding Kaggle and new APIs, as well as releasing new machine learning tools

hands work as a team managing business and technology gears and symbols to create innovation
3 Kaggle alternatives for collaborative data science

If you're dismayed that Kaggle is now part of the Alphabet soup, these sites continue the tradition of...