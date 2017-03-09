Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

22% off 4 Person Premium 72 Hour Survival Kit Backpack - Deal Alert

|

PCWorld |

disaster kit
Credit: Amazon
More like this

If you like to be prepared for the unexpected, consider this 4-person premium survival kit for disasters and emergency preparedness, which contains enough food, water and emergency supplies to last a family of 4 for 72 hours. Over 245 pieces that meet or exceed Red Cross guidelines for preparedness are packaged neatly in packs. The included food and water are U.S. Coast Guard certified, and the kit contains a hard-shell Lifeline First Aid kit and LifeGear LED Flashlight. Its typical list price of $179.95 has been reduced 22% to $139.95. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "22% off 4 Person Premium 72 Hour Survival Kit Backpack - Deal Alert" was originally published by PCWorld.

At a Glance

  • 4 Person Premium Survival Kit with 72-Hours of Emergency Preparedness and First Aid Supplies

    $139.95 MSRP $179.95
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans -- forever
How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans—forever

Win7 Update scans got you fuming? Here’s how to make the most of Microsoft’s 'magic' speed-up patch

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

Resources
Top Stories
Angular vs. React: An epic battle for developer mind share
Angular vs. React: An epic battle for dev mind share

Two of the hottest open source web dev tools butt heads over your next project

Uber headquarters office San Francisco
Uber should use data science to fix its culture

How do you know if your company has a problem with bias about gender, race, or other factors? The data...

Google machine learning gains Kaggle and more

Google is adding Kaggle and new APIs, as well as releasing new machine learning tools

hands work as a team managing business and technology gears and symbols to create innovation
3 Kaggle alternatives for collaborative data science

If you're dismayed that Kaggle is now part of the Alphabet soup, these sites continue the tradition of...