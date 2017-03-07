Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

23% off iHome Bluetooth Color Changing Alarm Clock with USB Charging - Deal Alert

|

PCWorld |

ihome clock
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Perfect for parties or setting the mood while listening at home, the iBT28 from iHome is a Bluetooth-enabled alarm clock with an adjustable LED cabinet.  Send digital audio wirelessly to iBT28 from your iPad, iPhone, and iPod touch, Android, Blackberry or other Bluetooth-enabled audio device, or play directly via its audio input port. The alarm clock includes two independent alarms allowing you wake to Bluetooth audio, FM radio or buzzer at separate times. The multiple color modes include a glowing sequence, a fast change sequence, a selectable color of your choice, or choose no color at all. Its specially designed Reson8 speaker chamber provides richer, more powerful sound and enhanced bass response. The iBT28 averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 145 people on Amazon, where its typical list price of $45.94 has been reduced 23% to $35.56. See the discounted iBT28 color changing Bluetooth alarm clock from iHome now on Amazon.

This story, "23% off iHome Bluetooth Color Changing Alarm Clock with USB Charging - Deal Alert" was originally published by PCWorld.

At a Glance

  • iHome iBT28GC Bluetooth Color Changing Dual Alarm Clock FM Radio with USB Charging

    $35.56 MSRP $45.94
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

war battle container battle
Why Kubernetes is winning the container war

It's all about knowing how to build an open source community -- plus experience running applications in...

How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans -- forever
How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans—forever

Win7 Update scans got you fuming? Here’s how to make the most of Microsoft’s 'magic' speed-up patch

Resources
Top Stories
king kong ape monkey primate
Microsoft apes Apple’s failed app strategy in Win10

The Mac App Store is Microsoft's model to force Universal Windows Platform adoption, but Apple didn't...

security
4 strategies to root out your security risks

To defend yourself, you must first understand the security flaws that let bad guys exploit your...

Go's popularity doesn't translate to the enterprise

Developers heartily recommend Go, but businesses have been slow on the uptake

questions for analytics vendors
Stay proactive to maintain peak cloud performance

Performance has to be built into your applications from the start, then maintained and monitored...