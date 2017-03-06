MapR and Outscale partner on big data PaaS

The cloud provider unveils a big data PaaS offering built on the MapR Converged Data Platform

Credit: MapR
At the Big Data Paris event in Paris, France, today, MapR Technologies and French enterprise-class cloud provider Outscale announced that they have joined forces to provide a big data platform-as-a-service (PaaS) offering built on the MapR Converged Data Platform.

Outscale will provide the new premium cloud service in Europe, North America and Asia and says it will provide customers with a cost-effective and flexible platform to support their big data journey -- from initial proof of concept to prototype and application deployment, all with unlimited scalability.

"We are proud to offer MapR as the core technology to power our big data as a platform service because it enables our customers to spin up a full complete, multi-TB data platform in the cloud in a matter of minutes," David Chassan, chief product officer, Outscale, said in a statement today. "We've worked on other solutions for big data, but found that MapR was the only one with the stability, scale and functionality that meets the needs of our enterprise customers and VARs."

No expertise needed

Outscale says its new Big Data PaaS is designed to be simple to use in the cloud, and offers the entire MapR Converged Data Platform to provide fast access to data stored in files, databases and event streams for performing real-time analysis on business critical, operational applications. The service allows customers to test and deploy cloud-based applications on any size cluster, accessing open APIs including HDFS, Spark, Drill and POSIX NFS without the need for extensive professional service expertise in big data.

"Outscale is one of the leading cloud providers in France because of their strong expertise," Yann Aubry, area vice president, Northern & Western Europe, MapR Technologies, said in a statement Monday. "With MapR at the core of their cloud platform, they quickly provide their customers with managed access to a converged data platform including the key big data technologies today. We are pleased to work with Outscale to deliver a technologically advanced cloud platform."

Knocking down data silos

MapR Technologies introduced its Converged Data Platform in December 2015 as part of an effort to tear down the new data silos brought about by the scattershot proliferation of new analytics tools and the consumerization of enterprise software.

The MapR Converged Data Platform brings together the MapR Distribution, including Apache Hadoop, MapR-DB and MapR Streams (its global even stream system, which allows organizations to continuously collect, analyze and act on streaming data). It integrates file, database, stream processing and analytics to support data-driven applications.

This story, " MapR and Outscale partner on big data PaaS" was originally published by CIO.

