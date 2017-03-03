sponsored

In the cloud or moving to it?

CIO |

More like this

Managing a growing hybrid cloud infrastructure, no matter the size of your team, can introduce a lot of complexity. You want to be able to take inventory, diagnose and respond to misconfigurations, and monitor deployments across your environment. You want to be able to scale, and do it securely.

We’ve put together a resource kit to show you how cloud management can be done. It includes:

  • A case study of how 1-800-Flowers.com moved to the cloud and achieved elasticity to respond to peak seasonal demand and limit costs.

  • The paper we wrote with Windows IT Pro called “Manage Change, Enforce Security, and Incorporate Cloud in Your Windows Ecosystem.”

  • Our ebook "Cloud and the Enterprise" that examines some use cases of real-world successes in the cloud, and show you the pitfalls to avoid and the benefits you can gain.

  • A paper highlighting how you can simplify the management of your Amazon EC2 Instances with Puppet. It covers policy-based auto-signing, secure data (a.k.a. trusted facts) and Puppet Enterprise integrations with documentation and example code.

  • A solution brief outlining Puppet’s cloud management solution

You’ll see how Puppet Enterprise helps unify physical, virtual, cloud environments by automating every stage of of your modern data center. With Puppet, you can streamline the management of compute, storage and network resources and efficiently adopt cloud for building new applications or scale workloads across heterogeneous environments, and with various flavors of public, private and hybrid cloud. With Puppet, all this can be done simply, scalably, and securely.

Get the cloud resource kit.

This story, "In the cloud or moving to it?" was originally published by CIO.

Related:
From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

war battle container battle
Why Kubernetes is winning the container war

It's all about knowing how to build an open source community -- plus experience running applications in...

How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans -- forever
How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans—forever

Win7 Update scans got you fuming? Here’s how to make the most of Microsoft’s 'magic' speed-up patch

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
7 artificial intelligence
Artificially inflated: It’s time to call BS on AI

We may have hit peak ludicrous mode for AI, flailing in a tsunami of AI-washing

01 respond attack
9 secrets to cyberattack survival

Following a breach, organizations should focus on mitigating damage and data loss and providing...

Java 9 gets a release date: July 27

JDK 9, which features modularization and ahead-of-time compilation, will be released this summer

lifebuoy on wooden wall rescue overboard preserver saver
Cloud management will save your butt

Systems can and will fail. But there's no good excuse for not being prepared with cloud-management...