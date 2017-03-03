Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
25% off Xbox One Play and Charge Kit - Deal Alert

xbox charger
Credit: Amazon
Forget disposable batteries and keep the action going with the Xbox One Play & Charge Kit. Recharge while you play or afterwards, even when your Xbox is in standby. The long-lasting rechargeable battery fully charges in under 4 hours. Compatible with the original Xbox One Wireless controller and the new white Xbox Wireless Controller. The typical list price of $24.99 has been reduced 25% to $18.74. See the discounted Xbox One Play and Charge Kit on Amazon.

This story, "25% off Xbox One Play and Charge Kit - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

  • Xbox One Play and Charge Kit

    $18.74 MSRP $24.99
