HPE refocuses tech services group on cloud, big data

The new Pointnext group will help customers adopt emerging technologies

Senior Editor, IDG News Service |

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has revamped its existing technology services unit to focus on helping customers adopt emerging technologies, including cloud computing, the internet of things, and big data.

HPE's new Pointnext technology services division, announced Thursday, is designed to help businesses speed up their adoption of several technologies, also including hybrid IT services and analytics, the company said. HPE announced the rebranded services unit with an "unboxing" video.

The revamped technology services unit is designed to meet customer needs as digital transformation is "driving an incredible pace of change" in the IT industry, Antonio Neri, executive vice president and general manager of the HPE Enterprise Group, said in a press release.

HPE Pointnext combines HPE's consulting and support organizations in one group under general manager Ana Pinczuk, former chief product officer at Veritas. HPE announced her hiring last month.

Pointnext will use HPE's existing 25,000 technology services specialists in 80 countries to help business with digital transformations, the company said.

Crawford Del Prete, an enterprise computing analyst at IDC, called the announcement a relaunch and rebranding of HPE's tech services group. 

The announcement comes after HPE's announcement of a merger of its separate enterprise services unit with CSC, he noted.

Technology services have been "a bright spot in HPE's portfolio, and with the spin-merge of professional services to CSC, will be the focus of HPE's services in the future," he said via email.

Grant Gross edits and assigns stories and writes about technology and telecom policy in the U.S. government for the IDG News Service. He is based outside of Washington, D.C.

