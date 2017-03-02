HyperApp takes functional JavaScript to web apps

The lightweight library is for developing scalable browser-based apps, with user interfaces built from microcomponents

|

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

HyperApp takes functional JavaScript to web apps
Credit: Dmitry Baranovskiy
More like this

The HyperApp JavaScript library serves as mechanism for building web applications while using a functional programming paradigm and stateless components.

Accessible via NPM, open source Hyperact has no dependencies, author Jorge Bucaran said. It's currently in a beta stage of development with version 0.6.0, although the API is not going to change.

Bucaran emphasized HyperApp's accommodations for functional programming, which offers a mathlike paradigm that can make it easier to deal with changes as a program's scope itself changes.

HyperApp also boasts a small memory footprint, providing size advantages over frameworks like Vue and Mithril, and offering speedy building, deleting, and element swapping.

With a design based on the Elm architecture pattern for web apps, the 1KB library enables development of scalable browser-based apps, with user interfaces built from microcomponents. These stateless components are framework-agnostic and reusable, and they're easy to debug. Elm-like state management and a virtual DOM engine are featured as well. Third-party components can be integrated.

On the drawing board for HyperApp is server-side rendering. Prototypes for this already have been developed by members of the HyperApp community, but Bucaran would like to offer this out of the box. Router improvements also are anticipated.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

war battle container battle
Why Kubernetes is winning the container war

It's all about knowing how to build an open source community -- plus experience running applications in...

How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans -- forever
How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans—forever

Win7 Update scans got you fuming? Here’s how to make the most of Microsoft’s 'magic' speed-up patch

Resources
Top Stories
15 ways to prime your Raspberry Pi for IoT
15 tools to prime your Raspberry Pi for IoT

Low-cost, low-effort enterprise IoT is within reach, thanks to powerful tools tuned for the Raspberry...

Google Chrome, photo by Isaac Bowen [ HOLD - CW August 2016 ]
13 reasons not to use Chrome

Chrome may be the world’s most popular browser, but it isn’t necessarily the best one

2 hands holding paper cutout clouds
AWS outage proves one cloud isn’t enough

Like it or not, we're all getting more and more dependent on the cloud. But Tuesday's outage shows the...

HyperApp takes functional JavaScript to web apps

The lightweight library is for developing scalable browser-based apps, with user interfaces built from...