No significant change in February usage numbers for Windows 10, Edge

Win10 nudged up or down, depending on whom you trust, and Edge showed signs of incipient somnambulance

InfoWorld |

No significant change in February usage numbers for Windows 10, Edge
Credit: Thinkstock
More like this

February was not kind to either Windows 10 or Edge. Windows 7 isn’t showing any signs of giving up its pole position, and Chrome continues to nudge  upward.

If you believe the numbers from NetMarketshare, Win10 usage went down from 25.30 in January to 25.19% in February, and Edge increased imperceptibly from 5.48 to 5.55% of usage worldwide. The combination of Internet Explorer + Edge went down from 25.19% to 24.72%.

usage share netmarketshare 2017 02 InfoWorld

If you believe StatCounter, Win10 usage stepped up nearly a percentage point from 32.84% in January to 33.8% in February, while Edge increased from 3.58 to 3.68% usage share. At that rate, Win10 will take over Win7 usage in less than a century, and Edge may show a perceptible pulse by the end of the year.

usage share statcounter 2017 02 InfoWorld

Windows 7 continues to hold its own. StatCounter says it went down a bit from 47.46% to 47.17%. NetMarketshare saw a big bump, from 47.20 to 48.41%.

Chrome is showing small gains on both scorecards. NetMarketshare says its market share increased from 57.94% to 58.53% over the period, while StatCounter pegs the increase from 62.09 to 62.95%.

Related:

Woody Leonhard is a senior contributing editor at InfoWorld and author of dozens of Windows books, including Windows 10 All-in-One for Dummies.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

war battle container battle
Why Kubernetes is winning the container war

It's all about knowing how to build an open source community -- plus experience running applications in...

How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans -- forever
How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans—forever

Win7 Update scans got you fuming? Here’s how to make the most of Microsoft’s 'magic' speed-up patch

Resources
Top Stories
winner medal contest victory
Review: Visual Studio 2017 is the best ever

Visual Studio 2017 is not only smaller and faster, but armed for many more use cases than previous...

collage of financial banking charts and graphs monitoring
Microsoft Graph: The APIs to Office 365’s hidden riches

The possibility: A knowledge network that can map both the relationships among individuals and with...

Gradle upgrade builds Java apps faster for Android

Gradle 3.4 eliminates classpath leakage and improves compilation

women in red shirt looking frustrated at laptop
IT gets a taste of the other side of tech support

In search of a simple service, a techie is frustrated personally and professionally by bad web work