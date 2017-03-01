No significant change in February usage numbers for Windows 10, Edge

February was not kind to either Windows 10 or Edge. Windows 7 isn’t showing any signs of giving up its pole position, and Chrome continues to nudge upward.

If you believe the numbers from NetMarketshare, Win10 usage went down from 25.30 in January to 25.19% in February, and Edge increased imperceptibly from 5.48 to 5.55% of usage worldwide. The combination of Internet Explorer + Edge went down from 25.19% to 24.72%.

InfoWorld

If you believe StatCounter, Win10 usage stepped up nearly a percentage point from 32.84% in January to 33.8% in February, while Edge increased from 3.58 to 3.68% usage share. At that rate, Win10 will take over Win7 usage in less than a century, and Edge may show a perceptible pulse by the end of the year.

InfoWorld

Windows 7 continues to hold its own. StatCounter says it went down a bit from 47.46% to 47.17%. NetMarketshare saw a big bump, from 47.20 to 48.41%.

Chrome is showing small gains on both scorecards. NetMarketshare says its market share increased from 57.94% to 58.53% over the period, while StatCounter pegs the increase from 62.09 to 62.95%.