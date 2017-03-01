Gradle upgrade builds Java apps faster for Android

A new approach to configuration in Gradle 3.4 ends 'dreaded' classpath leakage

|

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Gradle upgrade builds Java apps faster for Android
Credit: napoliroma
More like this

Gradle, the build system of choice for Android mobile development, has been upgraded with better support for building Java applications.

Gradle 3.4 offers fast incremental results and "the end of dreaded compile classpath leakage," said Cedric Champeau, a software engineer who has worked on developing the tool. Changes in the upgrade can dramatically improve build times, he said.

Classpath leakage refers to elements on the classpath of a library required for compiling sources leaking to the classpath of dependent libraries or applications. To halt this problem, a separation is introduced between the "api" and "implementation" configurations, so dependent projects only see the classpath from the api configuration; hence, only the libraries necessary to use the public-facing interfaces to the library see it. Implementation-specific external libraries would be on the "implementation" classpath and not visible to the dependent library's compile classpath.

The upgrade's compile avoidance capability is enabled by a mechanism that offers up-to-date checking of Java compilation sensitive to public API changes only. If a comment or even a private API is changed in a downstream project, Java compilation for upstream projects will be up to date.

An experimental incremental compiler featured previously becomes stable in the 3.4 upgrade. It also offers better performance. The compiler, which will become the default soon, leverages in-memory caches living in the Gradle daemon across builds, thus making it significantly faster, Champeau said.

Gradle 3.4 also features a Java library plugin for building a component for use as a dependency from another project. This provides a stronger separation between public and private code and improves performance and enforces architectural boundaries on the build level.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

war battle container battle
Why Kubernetes is winning the container war

It's all about knowing how to build an open source community -- plus experience running applications in...

How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans -- forever
How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans—forever

Win7 Update scans got you fuming? Here’s how to make the most of Microsoft’s 'magic' speed-up patch

Resources
Top Stories
winner medal contest victory
Review: Visual Studio 2017 is the best ever

Visual Studio 2017 is not only smaller and faster, but armed for many more use cases than previous...

collage of financial banking charts and graphs monitoring
Microsoft Graph: The APIs to Office 365’s hidden riches

The possibility: A knowledge network that can map both the relationships among individuals and with...

Gradle upgrade builds Java apps faster for Android

Gradle 3.4 eliminates classpath leakage and improves compilation

women in red shirt looking frustrated at laptop
IT gets a taste of the other side of tech support

In search of a simple service, a techie is frustrated personally and professionally by bad web work