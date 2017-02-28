Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

26% off Portal Mesh Wi-Fi System (2-pack) - Coverage for Homes up to 6,000 sq. ft., Gigabit Speed - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

portal smart gigabit home wi fi
Credit: Amazon
More like this

PORTAL is designed for homes with lots of devices and many neighbors. WiFi devices all share the same airwaves, and just like an old highway with not enough lanes, your internet slows to a crawl whenever there are too many people and devices crowding the same channels. Mesh 2.0 patented technology and 9 dedicated antennas act like a shield to keep your WiFi maxed out at the speed you pay for. The result is consistently fast reliable internet, lag-free gaming and smooth ultraHD video streaming everywhere in your home.  

Currently receiving 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon (read reviews) and is discount by 26%, down to $279.23,  Check out purchasing options on Amazon now.

This story, "26% off Portal Mesh Wi-Fi System (2-pack) - Coverage for Homes up to 6,000 sq. ft., Gigabit Speed - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Portal mesh wifi system (2-pack) - Reliable and affordable coverage for homes up to 6,000 sq. ft., Replaces your wireless router and range extender, Gigabit speed, Easy setup and app (AC2400)

    $279.23 MSRP $378.00
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

war battle container battle
Why Kubernetes is winning the container war

It's all about knowing how to build an open source community -- plus experience running applications in...

How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans -- forever
How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans—forever

Win7 Update scans got you fuming? Here’s how to make the most of Microsoft’s 'magic' speed-up patch

Resources
Top Stories
windows android
Windows 10 wants to make Android its iPhone

Unlocking your PC from a Samsung Galaxy smartphone is the next step in Microsoft's journey to replicate...

fema tornado destruction disaster emergency
Brendan Eich: Tech giants could botch WebAssembly

The JavaScript founder is concerned that companies behind the effort might let competitive concerns...

Unlike big data, IoT may live up to the hype

While its 'savior of the global economy' status may be overblown, IoT is further along at this point in...

computer programmer or hacker
Red alert! Beware of insiders bearing APTs

Big enterprises worry about APTs -- and employees who may be using them to engage in corporate...