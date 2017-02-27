Deep Learning SDK from Intel: Optimized TensorFlow

Here’s an idea: let’s make computers trainable instead of programmable. Ultimately, that’s what “machine learning” is all about. And “deep learning” is the technique for machine learning that is taking the world by storm.

Image classification is a cool example of what a program using deep learning techniques can solve. Once trained, we can deploy our “educated” program to answer queries such as “find all the photos which include my daughter and a violin.” Then there are self-driving cars, which are being trained to recognize an abundance of things that every driver needs to know.

For decades, computer scientists have experimented with various models of neural nets as the basis for training computers to solve such problems. The concept of a “neural net” is inspired by the design of the human brain. Many approaches over the years have been tried, with varying degrees of success. In the past decade, a design called deep learning (using “deep neural networks”) has emerged as the most effective technique.

Deep learning’s advantage: feature extraction challenge gone!

The recent revolution in machine learning came about because deep learning emerged in a form that did away with the need for a programmer to program in “feature extraction.” Previously, machine learning algorithms could not learn without some strong direction on what features are important.

Consider handwriting analysis to read hand-written numbers. Should we count the loops and feed that into our network? Should we detect stroke lengths? Before deep learning came along, programmers needed to explicitly write programs with predetermined concepts of what things were the key inputs that would be informative in making a decision. That’s been the state-of-the-art in machine learning for a long time, and it’s why machine learning remained a topic for AI researchers only until very recently.

Aside from the huge burden that feature extraction placed on a programmer, algorithms were biased in ways that limited their effectiveness. Consider how well we can discern what we see in a blurry photo. This is useful when we’re in fog. If our feature extraction presumed a well-lit and non-foggy view, our approach would never be able to drive a car.

Deep learning doesn’t require feature extraction. Deep learning models essentially learn what features to focus upon as part of their training process. Hence all the (well-deserved) hype.

Deep learning techniques are widely applicable to understanding things that we human comprehend with our eyes and our ears. Image recognition and speech recognition capabilities are a reality today for computers because of these deep learning techniques. Deep learning is key for Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Sri. Character recognition systems are all deep learning-based these days.

Machine learning for analyzing images

Machine learning is of keen interest to companies like Google and Facebook when you consider all the information “trapped” inside photos and videos. For instance, Google uses machine learning to read street signs in the photos taken of streets around the world for their street views in Google Maps. Facebook learns your friends’ images to help suggest names for tagging (or sometimes it just does the tagging for us). In fact, we participate in training Facebook’s algorithms when we tag photos.

A number of popular frameworks and libraries are available to help us explore deep learning on our own. To name just a few, there are frameworks such as Caffe from the Berkeley Vision and Learning Center, TensorFlow from Google, Theano from the University of Montreal, Microsoft’s Cognitive Toolkit, Torch (promoted by Facebook), Neon by Nervana (which Intel recently acquired), OpenNN, plus libraries such as MatConvNet for MATLAB, Pylearn2 for Python, and Deeplearning4j for Java.

For this article, I will stick with Python and TensorFlow.

What is TensorFlow?

An open source framework for machine learning that gets a lot of attention is TensorFlow. Originally developed by Google, TensorFlow is used by the company internally running on CPUs, GPUs, and their own ASIC designs, which have been dubbed “TPUs” (Tensor Processing Units).

Google put TensorFlow into open source in the hopes that others would improve it. One way this may be paying off for Google, and the rest of us, is that Intel has released performance optimizations for TensorFlow. Intel promotes CPUs for doing Deep Learning and has the Intel Deep Learning SDK.

Since I like Python, I used TensorFlow and Intel’s SDK on my Apple iMac with a quad-core Intel Core i5 processor.

TensorFlow, taking Intel SDK for a quick spin “try it option”

The download for Intel’s SDK offers versions for Linux and Mac OS. I’m guessing the Mac OS was a more recent addition since some documentation still says Ubuntu or CentOS only. Nevertheless, the Mac OS version is offered for download and it worked for me. Intel delivers it as a tar.gz file, not a dmg, so I hunted around and opened “TrainingToolInstaller” inside the uncompressed directory.

The install works, assuming you install “Docker for Mac” first. Otherwise, as I found, the script hangs and the installation guide is no help. I downloaded Docker (I choose the “stable” version) and installed it myself since I concluded the script wasn’t really doing it. After restarting the Intel install script, I did a “local on my Mac” install and it worked flawlessly once Docker was installed on my system. It did take more than 10 minutes (the installation script clearly displays “typically 15 minutes” to set expectations).

Intel didn’t include any simple “click and run” examples that I could find. It has shown benchmarks suggesting this is most important for really big problems that use TensorFlow. I found the kit ready to accelerate, but not geared for learning.

I also found the TensorFlow tutorials much more educational than the content on Intel and NVidia’s websites. The vendors are offering higher performance – not education on deep learning.

What can a human learn? “Me too” says the deep learning computer.

Of course, there are many more uses for our brains than just recognizing photos, and the same is true for deep networks. A deep learning framework simply makes it possible to train a neural network, and then use it.

What about riding a bicycle? Playing a game? Planning a menu? Anything that a human could be taught to do could conceivably be teachable to a computer using deep learning techniques.

The programmer still plays a big role in how they connect the algorithms (a keyboard is not a good input device for a computer for taking a sip of wine), how they set up training, etc.

That’s good news for us programmers for now, because a truly self-learning computer would not need us. What humans will they need? Will they just be happy to serve? When do we need to include Asimov’s Three Laws of Robotics into our frameworks?

These are great questions to ponder as we rush forward into the “era of machines that learn.” Machine learning is the biggest change we’ve seen in the 60-plus years of computer programming. Computer programmers are in the driver’s seat, and the future is going to be defined by programming that uses machine learning.

