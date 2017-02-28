Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

38% off iClever Ultra Portable Tri-folding Bluetooth Keyboard With Touchpad - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

folding keyboard
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Work more efficiently while on the go. Compact, versatile, durable and light, this new keyboard from iClever folds on two innovative hinges that double as grips to keep your board steady, while the grips on each end keep it from sliding around. It pairs quickly with up to 3 devices, switching with the push of a button, and features a high sensitivity touchpad for mouse functionality. When folded, it takes up roughly the same space as a smartphone. Compatible with not only IOS and Android, but also supports Windows/Mac/Linux-based tablets, Blackberry, Playstation, WebOS, and Sybian. Its list price is $79.99, but you can buy it right now on Amazon for 38% off, or just $49.99. See the discounted iClever folding keyboard on Amazon.

This story, "38% off iClever Ultra Portable Tri-folding Bluetooth Keyboard With Touchpad - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • iClever Portable Tri-folding Bluetooth keyboard with Touchpad

    $49.99 MSRP $79.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

war battle container battle
Why Kubernetes is winning the container war

It's all about knowing how to build an open source community -- plus experience running applications in...

How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans -- forever
How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans—forever

Win7 Update scans got you fuming? Here’s how to make the most of Microsoft’s 'magic' speed-up patch

Resources
Top Stories
windows android
Windows 10 wants to make Android its iPhone

Unlocking your PC from a Samsung Galaxy smartphone is the next step in Microsoft's journey to replicate...

fema tornado destruction disaster emergency
Brendan Eich: Tech giants could botch WebAssembly

The JavaScript founder is concerned that companies behind the effort might let competitive concerns...

Unlike big data, IoT may live up to the hype

While its 'savior of the global economy' status may be overblown, IoT is further along at this point in...

computer programmer or hacker
Red alert! Beware of insiders bearing APTs

Big enterprises worry about APTs -- and employees who may be using them to engage in corporate...