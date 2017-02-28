Install Simple Screen Recorder in Ubuntu 16.04 or 16.10

Simple Screen Recorder makes it possible for you to record everything on your screen in Linux. You can record the entire screen, or just part of it. You can also opt to pause or resume the recording, and Simple Screen Recorder supports a ton of different file formats and codecs.

While you can get Simple Screen Recorder from its official PPA, you can also install it as a SNAP app in Ubuntu 16.04 or higher, or you can opt to install it via the command line.

The software is now available via SNAP package for Ubuntu 16.04 and higher, although an official PPA is available with the latest packages for Ubuntu 12.04 and higher. 1. Just search for simplescreenrecorder in Ubuntu Software App and click the install button. 2. For command line, simply run following command in terminal (Ctrl+Alt+T) to install Simple Screen Recorder: sudo snap install simplescreenrecorder-mardy 3. Once installed, launch it from Unity Dash, App Launcher just like other applications and enjoy! More at Tips on Ubuntu

Why Dell’s gamble on Linux laptops paid off

Dell has been a leader in selling premium Linux laptops, but many people thought the company was crazy to do so. An article at TechRadar explores why Dell’s gamble with Linux laptops has paid off so well.

The whole juggernaut that is now Linux on Dell started as the brainchild of two core individuals, Barton George (Senior Principal Engineer) and Jared Dominguez (OS Architect and Linux Engineer). It was their vision that began it all back in 2012. It was long hours, uncertain futures and sheer belief that people really did want Linux laptops that sustained them. Here is the untold story of how Dell gained the top spot in preinstalled Linux on laptops. Where do you start when no one has ever really even touched such a concept? The duo did have some experience of the area before. George explained that the XPS and M3800 Linux developer’s laptops weren’t Dell’s first foray into Linux laptops. Those with long memories may remember Dell testing the waters for a brief while by having a Linux offering alongside Windows laptops. By their own admission it didn’t work out. “We misread the market,” commented George. This first attempt at Linux on laptops failed mainly because most non-technical users were blinded by the cheap price and didn’t understand what they were actually buying. More at TechRadar

The article about Dell’s Linux laptops spawned a large thread in the Linux subreddit, and the folks there weren’t shy about sharing their opinions about Dell’s success.

Mozilla has acquired Pocket

Mozilla is one of the best known names in open source software, and now the company has acquired Read It Later, the developers of the popular Pocket application.

Denelle Dixon-Thayer reports for the official Mozilla blog:

We are excited to announce that the Mozilla Corporation has completed the acquisition of Read It Later, Inc. the developers of Pocket. Mozilla is growing, experimenting more, and doubling down on our mission to keep the internet healthy, as a global public resource that’s open and accessible to all. As our first strategic acquisition, Pocket contributes to our strategy by growing our mobile presence and providing people everywhere with powerful tools to discover and access high quality web content, on their terms, independent of platform or content silo. Pocket will join Mozilla’s product portfolio as a new product line alongside the Firefox web browsers with a focus on promoting the discovery and accessibility of high quality web content. (Here’s a link to their blog post on the acquisition). Pocket’s core team and technology will also accelerate Mozilla’s broader Context Graph initiative. Pocket brings to Mozilla a successful human-powered content recommendation system with 10 million unique monthly active users on iOS, Android and the Web, and with more than 3 billion pieces of content saved to date. More at the Mozilla blog

